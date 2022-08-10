Did you miss it? See the "Best of McDowell" results here

Did you miss the "Best of McDowell" edition published on July 31? Click here for the online version.
In downtown Marion, you can now get “shave and a haircut, two beers.”
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
McDowell County’s newest craft brewery is serving up some tasty beverages made from locally grown ingredients that celebrate the rich agricult…
The Marion Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the motor vehicle crash that happened along North Main Street on July 28.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 221 South in Marion on Wednesday and was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
McDowell County will take a new look at its animal ordinance, which could include rules about pet licensing, spay and neuter and the roaming o…
Old Fort has a new place where small business owners can meet, enjoy a cup of delicious coffee and learn how to make their communities better.
A benefit dinner to help Emily Page Gibbs with her struggle against lupus exceeded the expectations of the organizers.
This Saturday, friends and family of Emily Page Gibbs will come together and help raise money in her struggle with the disease of lupus.