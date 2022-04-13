Democrats for U.S. House debate each other at McDowell Tech

Tuesday evening, five of the six Democratic primary candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives participated in a debate at McDowell Technical Community College.

The N.C. 11 Democratic candidate took place at McDowell Technical Community College’s Cedar Building auditorium. The McDowell County Democratic Party hosted the event and invited all six of the Democratic candidates who are seeking the party’s nomination for the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Five of the six candidates participated. They were Jay Carey of Hendersonville, Katie Dean of Swannanoa, Bo Hess of Asheville, Bynum M. Lunsford of Mars Hill and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara of Asheville. Marco Gutierrez of Clyde was not present for the debate.

The event was moderated by Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs at Western Carolina University.

The candidates were asked about the pressing needs for this district, what kind of legislation they would sponsor and name a Republican in Congress they would most likely work alongside to get things done. They were also asked how they felt about Democrats switching to unaffiliated just so they can vote against incumbent Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary for the House.

The McDowell County Democratic Party held the event to give primary voters an opportunity to learn more about the candidates that seek to represent them. The mission of the McDowell Democratic Party is “to empower members of the community to make their voices heard through voter recruitment and education.”

The 11th Congressional District contains all of 14 counties including Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon, Swain, Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Polk, and Yancey Counties and part of Rutherford County. Despite numerous changes in N.C. districts over the years, McDowell County has remained a core part of the 11th Congressional District since 1961.