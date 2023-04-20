The administrator of Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation said Thursday his nursing home should have a plan in place by Friday regarding the loss of water from a well.

The nursing home and rehab center is located at 306 Deer Park Road in Nebo. It provides care to short-term and long-term residents.

Administrator Ted Marcus said one of the two wells at Deer Park stopped working Thursday morning. The staff of Deer Park quickly received help from McDowell Emergency Management with the situation, he said.

Deer Park has hired a company to bring in water to fill the water tanks at the nursing home. The tanks hold 7,000 gallons. In addition, Deer Park has bought more bottled water and installed portable toilets for the staff to use.

Because of this, Deer Park now has full water service but this is a temporary solution.

To find a permanent fix, a utility contractor will come to look at the well pumps and the system for the failed well. Marcus said he and his staff at the nursing home will consider whether to fix the well or maybe drill a third one.

“We will definitely have a plan by tomorrow,” he said Thursday afternoon.

Health Director Karen Powell said Deer Park has a backup plan for such an incident.

“Their inspection paperwork indicates we have approved that plan,” she said to The McDowell News. “Hopefully, they have put this in place until the problem is resolved. One of our inspectors has been in touch with them.”

Deer Park Health and Rehabilitation has 94 residents and 120 employees, said Marcus.