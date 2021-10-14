Dedication of memorial to prison laborers who built WNC Railroad set for Sunday

Sunday afternoon, a memorial will be dedicated to the hundreds of men and women who labored under extreme conditions to build the railroad from Old Fort to Ridgecrest in the 1870s.
The unveiling and dedication of the RAIL Memorial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Andrews Geyser, located west of Old Fort.
Marion Mayor Steve Little is also a railroad historian and one of the leaders in the effort to build this memorial. Little said the program should last about 45 minutes and the public is welcome to attend. Those who come should bring their own lawn chairs in which to sit. The weather for Sunday is predicted to be perfect but in case of rain, it will be postponed exactly one week, to the same time on Sunday, Oct 24, said Little.
“I do not know of any other memorial dedicated to convict railroad workers from the 1870s,” he told The McDowell News.
The construction of the Mountain Division of the Western North Carolina Railroad took place in the 1870s following the Civil War. This section of railroad between Henry Station, just west of Old Fort, and the Swannanoa Gap at Ridgecrest, was and still is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest human accomplishments in both engineering and construction in the entire United States at the time it occurred. The railroad provided the first dependable access to and from all of North Carolina and opening up the western part of the state to the flow of commerce and people.
At least 97% of the labor that built the railroad up the mountain were inmates from the North Carolina State Penitentiary. From October 1875 through October 1879, approximately 3,000 incarcerated African American men and a few hundred African American women were compelled to work on this massive project. All were former slaves. Many were convicted on scant evidence, and all received longer sentences than others who were convicted of the same offenses. The work they did to build the railroad was extremely brutal and their names are lost to history, according to information from the memorial committee.
“These incarcerated laborers were shipped in crude boxcars from Raleigh to western McDowell County to perform the brutally hard work on this railroad project,” said Little. “The inmates worked year-round under harsh conditions. They cleared trees and made a smooth path, 15-feet-wide, all the way from Henry Station to Ridgecrest.”
Major James W. Wilson was the president, superintendent and chief engineer of the Mountain Division. His unmatched skill, intelligence, design, engineering and cleverness made the railroad project possible. A small metal plaque to the memory of Major Wilson, cast in 1925 and mounted on a granite rock shaped as a rail spike, is preserved and displayed beside in downtown Old Fort beside the restored Southern Railway caboose.
Andrews Geyser, which was restored by the town of Old Fort in 1975, is a well-known monument to the railroad, and is appropriately located within the famous Old Fort Loops. This major attraction (replacing the original tall fountain beside Round Knob Hotel) was constructed from 1910 to 1911 as a memorial to the railroad’s major role in the development of western North Carolina. It was named to honor Col. Alexander B. Andrews of Raleigh. Interestingly, Col. Andrews’ significant contribution to railroads in western North Carolina took place as the tracks were constructed west of Asheville. He was not involved with the Mountain Division, according to information from the memorial committee.
The incarcerated laborers who did the work used their muscle to pound away the solid rock in many of the open cuts, and dug away many tons of dirt from others. They used sledge hammers to break up much of the rock at open cuts after building pine fires at the top of the rock and extinguishing them with barrels of cold water from the streams. This cold-on-hot cracked the rock, saving wear and tear on the sledgehammers, according to information from the memorial committee.
The convicts also dug out approaches and then excavated seven tunnels by forcing their way through solid rock, each tunnel being 15-feet high to accommodate the locomotives’ tall smokestacks. They did this without ladders or scaffolding. Some black powder was used to blast some of the rock inside the tunnels.
But because black powder was expensive, Wilson purchased hundreds of pounds of a cheap liquid new product known as Nobel’s Blasting Oil, which today we know as nitroglycerine. The first use in the Southern United States of nitroglycerine was in these tunnels. All of the blasted rock had to be picked up and carried out of the tunnels to build up low areas. Sometimes low areas were hundreds of yards away.
The shortest tunnel was 89 feet and the longest, the Swannanoa Tunnel at the top of the mountain, was 1,832 feet. The inmates carefully cut white oak for cross ties and trestles, with precise measurements. They pounded big rocks into little rocks for ballast. They picked up sections of iron rails by hand.
The rails had to be precisely positioned before being staked down. Being off even a quarter of inch could cause a locomotive to derail. With some help from oxen, the inmates pushed and pulled a steam locomotive along the old stage road, all the way from Henry Station to the western side of the Swannanoa Tunnel at the top of the mountain. This gargantuan project alone took almost three weeks. The pushing could never stop, as the locomotive would have rolled back downhill and probably fallen on its side.
The inmates wore black and white striped clothes, made at the state penitentiary from cotton cloth. In winter, they didn’t get coats, but they were given underwear and a hat. They slept on boards in three-level bunk style, with burlap sacks filled with pinestraw and leaves for a mattress.
As many as 150 inmates slept in the crude buildings inside stockades, where the human odors and stench would have been almost unthinkable. A few tried to escape and were killed in doing so. The records are incomplete, but the calculated information available is that at least 139 inmates died on this project, some from sickness, some from construction accidents, some from fighting, and some from being shot by guards. The total number of deaths may be as high as 300. When an inmate died, he was buried essentially where he was. The entire stretch of railroad became a graveyard of sorts, according to information from the memorial committee.
The Old Fort Board of Aldermen authorized the placement of the memorial at Andrews Geyser, where it will be unveiled and dedicated to the honor and memory of the workers who made it all possible.
The eleven volunteers who formed The RAIL Memorial Project, Inc. are Dr. Dan Pierce, Ray McKesson, Mayor Steve Little, Anne C. Smith, Dr. Darin Waters, RoAnn Bishop, Chief Eric Boyce, Jeff Futch, Chief Melvin Lytle, Jim Stokley and Ashley McGhee Whittle.
The designer and creator of the encasement of the memorial is Paul C. Twitty of Old Fort, a fourth generation rock mason whose family has deep involvement with the railroad. He and his assistant, Jimmy Logan, both will join with the 11-member group in the unveiling of the memorial, according to Little.
“It is time to acknowledge the huge contribution of the thousands of incarcerated men and women who labored to build this railroad under harsh conditions that we could not tolerate today,” reads a statement from the committee.