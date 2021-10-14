Dedication of memorial to prison laborers who built WNC Railroad set for Sunday

Sunday afternoon, a memorial will be dedicated to the hundreds of men and women who labored under extreme conditions to build the railroad from Old Fort to Ridgecrest in the 1870s.

The unveiling and dedication of the RAIL Memorial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Andrews Geyser, located west of Old Fort.

Marion Mayor Steve Little is also a railroad historian and one of the leaders in the effort to build this memorial. Little said the program should last about 45 minutes and the public is welcome to attend. Those who come should bring their own lawn chairs in which to sit. The weather for Sunday is predicted to be perfect but in case of rain, it will be postponed exactly one week, to the same time on Sunday, Oct 24, said Little.

“I do not know of any other memorial dedicated to convict railroad workers from the 1870s,” he told The McDowell News.