Death investigation underway in Old Fort

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.

According to Wednesday afternoon release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Griggs Road address in Old Fort late Wednesday night where they found 31-year-old DeAngelo Maurice Rushing dead inside the residence.

An investigation is underway "and there is no ongoing threat to the community," according to the news release.

This is a developing story.