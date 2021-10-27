 Skip to main content
Death investigation underway in Old Fort
griggs road.jpg

Griggs Road is off Bat Cave Road and Campground Road near Old Fort. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office did not specify the Griggs Road address where the body was found. An investigation is underway.

 GOOGLE MAPS

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.

According to Wednesday afternoon release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Griggs Road address in Old Fort late Wednesday night where they found 31-year-old DeAngelo Maurice Rushing dead inside the residence.

An investigation is underway "and there is no ongoing threat to the community," according to the news release.

This is a developing story.

