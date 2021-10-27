Death investigation underway in Old Fort

From staff reports
Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Old Fort.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to Wednesday afternoon release from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Griggs Road address in Old Fort late Wednesday night where they found 31-year-old DeAngelo Maurice Rushing dead inside the residence.
An investigation is underway "and there is no ongoing threat to the community," according to the news release.
This is a developing story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.