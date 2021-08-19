Davidson’s Fort to present ‘Cherokee Attack’ this weekend. Re-enacts event from Revolutionary War

This weekend, history will come alive again at Davidson’s Fort.

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will present an event called “Cherokee Attack on Davidson’s Fort” on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. It is a re-enactment of a significant event in the history of western North Carolina at the beginning of the Revolutionary War. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, according to a news release.

There, you can view Native American artifacts and learn their story from the time of the 18th century. Young folks can play various children’s games and toys from that era and watch a militia drill with flintlock muskets and cannon.

There will be various demonstrations throughout the day, including the militia soldier’s kits, tools of the period, make a corn husk doll, and learn to use a lucet, which is a tool used in cordmaking and braiding. A working tavern in the fort will sell cold drinks.

“This is a good hands-on learning living history,” said Bob Martin with Davidson’s Fort.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}