Davidson’s Fort to present ‘Cherokee Attack’ this weekend. Re-enacts event from Revolutionary War

This weekend, history will come alive again at Davidson’s Fort.
Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will present an event called “Cherokee Attack on Davidson’s Fort” on Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22. It is a re-enactment of a significant event in the history of western North Carolina at the beginning of the Revolutionary War. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, according to a news release.
There, you can view Native American artifacts and learn their story from the time of the 18th century. Young folks can play various children’s games and toys from that era and watch a militia drill with flintlock muskets and cannon.
There will be various demonstrations throughout the day, including the militia soldier’s kits, tools of the period, make a corn husk doll, and learn to use a lucet, which is a tool used in cordmaking and braiding. A working tavern in the fort will sell cold drinks.
“This is a good hands-on learning living history,” said Bob Martin with Davidson’s Fort.
The highlight of the weekend will be a re-enactment of the Cherokee attack on the fort. The event in 1776 started the expedition by Gen. Griffith Rutherford. He and his soldiers brought about the destruction of the Native American villages and forever changed the Cherokee way of life, according to the news release.
Built by militia soldiers, Davidson’s Fort was used to protect North Carolina’s far-western settlements during the colonial era. In the fall of 1776, Rutherford began his campaign against the Cherokees from this frontier stockade.
Gate admission will be $5 for ages 13 and older. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free.
“Our mission statement is education about frontier life and events in the 18th century,” said Martin. “Let’s help keep history alive.”
Located at 140 Bud Hogan Road in Old Fort, the reconstructed fort is designed to educate and highlight the history of McDowell County at the head of the Catawba River during the late 1700s. Living historians portray colonial militia and settlers at the site.
For more information, contact Robert Martin at 828-407-8300 or email Davidsonfort76@gmail.com. You can also visit the Facebook page for the historic park: https://www.facebook.com/groups/626964347388002/.