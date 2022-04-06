Davidson’s Fort to hold Colonial Market Faire

If you want to experience 18th century-style shopping, Davidson’s Fort Historic Park will hold a Colonial Market Faire this weekend.

The market faire will be held on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The historical park is at 140 Bud Hogan Road, Old Fort.

The public can view and shop items related to the 1700s, replica books, toys, pewter and Cherokee pottery. You can also look for candle boxes, soaps, baskets, tin ware and other items from the 18th century and the time of the American Revolution. You can talk with colonial craftsmen about their trades. It is spring cleaning time for re-enactors and craftsmen.

Gate fee for public is $5 for ages 13 and older. Those children younger than 13 can get in for free.

If you are a re-enactor or an 18th century vendor, you are welcome to set up to sell at this event. Vendor set up space is $5, according to a news release.

Located on Bud Hogan Road in Old Fort, the reconstructed fort is designed to educate and highlight the history of McDowell County at the head of the Catawba River during the late 1700s. Living historians portray colonial militia and settlers at the site.

Built by militia soldiers, Davidson’s Fort was used to protect North Carolina’s far-western settlements during the colonial era. In the fall of 1776, Gen. Griffith Rutherford began his campaign against the Cherokee at the frontier stockade. It is this fort that gave the town of Old Fort its name.

If you are interested in purchasing articles related to the 18th century, you are welcome to come and browse and purchase. For more information, call 828-407-8300 or email davidsonfort76@gmail.com. You can also visit the Facebook page for the historic park.