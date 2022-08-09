Dance party at Marion Community Building proves to be a big hit

A dance party held recently at the Marion Community Building proved to be a big success and more events are planned to be held there.

The dance party took place the evening of Saturday, July 30, at the Community Building. It kicked off with a lesson in ballroom rhumba, the genre of ballroom music and dance that combines big band music and Afro-Cuban rhythms. Then, the dance party continued into the evening.

Dance instructors Missy Lindsey and Lee Starr led the group. They have been professional ballroom and country dance instructors for more than 30 years. Both are competitive dancers and have taught dancing at the Asheville Ballroom in the past. They are now bringing their fancy steps to Marion.

In February, Lindsey and Starr held dance classes at the Municipal Event Center in the Larry D. Miller Complex.

Lindsey told The McDowell News that she was extremely pleased with the turnout for July 30.

“The night of the dance was the worst storm,” she said. “So as I was setting up for the party, I was thinking the numbers would be low because of the weather, and being our first dance, and almost an hour or more for most of our dancers.”

Much to her surprise, dancers kept coming in before the dance lesson which was at 7:15 p.m. She said she had approximately 40 people for the dance lesson, which was amazing.

“Then, the rest of the group showed to add up to over 70 people in attendance,” she told The McDowell News. “I was over the moon. There were people from Asheville, Weaverville, Hendersonville, Arden, Tryon, Rutherfordton, Morganton, Forest City, Hickory, Greenville, S.C., and I am sure some areas I was not aware of.”

Also, a couple who was visiting from Florida and one person who was camping in the area came to the dance. The Marion Dance Club had 12 members there in attendance.

“A lot of people I did not know, and a lot of my regulars,” said Lindsey. “I was so pleased to see all the different groups of people come together and dance. I am sure everyone made quite a number of new friends that night. We did all the ballroom dances, country, salsa, East and West Coast and much more. All types of genres were played. The dance floor stayed packed.”

Bill Hodge, who has worked in education in McDowell County for many years, was one of those dancers who enjoyed the evening.

“Last Saturday, Linda and I had an evening of dancing at the Marion Community Building,” he posted on Facebook. “Our McDowell Dance Club which celebrated 35 years as a club had to make a decision about its future. Now Missy Lindsey, a professional ballroom dancer, is hosting dance instruction followed by dancing at the Marion Community Building. Our large turnout was a big surprise. If you have wanted some dance lessons and a chance to try out the steps on the dance floor, here is an opportunity.”

Another dance event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Marion Community Building. Like the one last month, there will be a dance lesson at 7:15 p.m. (included in the price of admission) and it will be taught by Lindsey and Starr. The lesson will be West Coast swing. The dance party is from 8-10:30 p.m. Admission is $12 per person (cash or credit card accepted) and dress is casual dress.

“If you have not danced, you can come and enjoy lots of fun music, and we can even show you some basic steps to get you on the floor,” Lindsey said. “If you are apprehensive about coming to the dance, don’t be. Dancers are the most fun and laid back people there are. And they love to meet new people, and show you some fun dance moves that they know.”

There will be other dances in Marion on Oct. 29, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 (Christmas dance). More details will be announced later. Lindsey also has group and private lessons in Marion on Wednesday and Thursdays.

For more information, contact Missy Lindsey through Facebook at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010847855188 or by email at missylindseydance@gmail.com.