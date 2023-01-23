Dan Crawley takes over as sports editor for The McDowell News

The McDowell News has a new sports editor and he’s no stranger to faithful readers.

Dan Crawley officially assumed his duties on Monday, Jan. 23.

Crawley, 43, is a 1998 graduate of McDowell High School and a lifelong resident of McDowell County. He has worked as a correspondent for The McDowell News since 2005, spearheading a renewed commitment to youth and middle school sports coverage. He gradually took on the role of covering McDowell Titan athletics.

“It is an honor to be selected for this position,” Crawley said. “The McDowell News has been committed to providing the best possible local sports coverage for many years. I am looking forward to carrying on that tradition as the sports editor. This is going to be a learning experience.”

Crawley will assume the managerial and organizational tasks that go with the job.

“It’s going to be different, but I am looking forward to the role,” he said.

Crawley replaces Marty Queen, who covered local sports for 30 years. Queen stepped away at the end of the year to help launch a weekly publication in neighboring Burke County.

“To say that Marty did a great job is a huge understatement,” said McDowell News Editor Scott Hollifield. “Our friendship goes back 40 years. When he said he was ready to move on to his next challenge, I knew the right person for the job was Dan. He’ll follow in the footsteps of the fantastic local sports editors of my generation — Marty, Dave Medford, Robert Lingerfelt and Wayne Edwards.”

Crawley said Queen prepared him well.

“When I started as a stringer, Marty taught me a lot about building good relationships with the community and doing things the right way,” he said. “No better example of that for me is with the middle schools and youth sports. Not only myself, but having Josh Davis doing spectacular photography is a great asset to our coverage.”

In addition to his game stories, Crawley has contributed to several different sports-related features of local interest, including the journey of McDowell alum and former Western Carolina Catamount pitcher Greg Holland through the different ranks of professional baseball.

Crawley has served as vice president for McDowell County Little League and public address announcer for middle and high school athletics event and the McDowell County Youth Football League.

You can reach him at dcrawley@mcdowellnews.com.