D.A.R.E. -- Marion fifth-graders learn about the harmful effects of drugs and violence

Marion Elementary School fifth-graders graduated from the D.A.R.E. program where they learned about the harmful effects of substance abuse and tools to face difficult situations.

School Resource Officer from the Marion Police Department Mike Hensley led the program.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, but the curriculum is not limited to drugs.

The program is 10 weeks long and covers a variety of topics that the student can use in the following years in middle school.

Students also learn about bullying, responsible decision-making, communication skills and becoming a good citizen by helping one another. Students participate in classroom activities and make presentations in front of their classmates.

Students are asked to complete an essay at the end of the course. The essay is a culmination of everything they learned during the 10-week program. One winner is picked from each class, and then one overall winner is named. This year’s winners are Alayna Blaylock, Natalie Carswell and Logan Reese. Reese was the overall winner.

Students and their families attended a D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony and received certificates and other prizes. Division Chief with the NC Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division Chet Effler was the guest speaker.

