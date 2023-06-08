For the first time, First Baptist Church of Marion, in collaboration with Centro Unido Latino Americano, will welcome the mobile service of the Mexican embassy to the city of Marion, North Carolina.

The Mexican embassy’s mobile unit will be here for five days, from Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16. Organizers estimate that around 500 people will have access to their services which include but are not limited to consulate IDs, passports and electoral ID cards. These documents are vital to the Mexican population living in the United States because for some it’s their only form of identification. CULA expresses immense gratitude to local partners like the First Baptist Church of Marion and many other organizations for having the opportunity to bring this kind of service to the community, according to a news release.

“It is important to maintain these types of relationships, so the community can have access to other resources that are not knowledgeable to them,” said Margarita Ramirez, executive director of CULA. “I also want to ensure that the Mexican population has a valid form of ID, such as the Mexican passport that is recognized by all government agencies.”

Scott Hagaman, lead pastor at First Baptist Church of Marion said, “I want to acknowledge that we have a large Mexican population here in McDowell County that needs these types of services locally. This partnership with CULA helps us ensure that every member of the community has the opportunity to meet their different needs. In all cases, we seek to be good neighbors in Christ’s name.”

Due to the great impact local organizations have had on the community during events like these, Centro Unido will provide a resource fair at the Mexican embassy event with a variety of organizations within and outside of McDowell County, according to the news release.

This event will take place at the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Marion (99 N. Main St., Marion), morning through the afternoon. There will be a number provided by CULA to the public where they can make their appointment and receive the proper information for their visit.