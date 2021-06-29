Cucumbers are appearing all around the Marion Tailgate Market

The Historic Marion Tailgate Market will offer fresh vegetables and much more today and beginning this week on Fridays, too.

The market will continue to open from 3-6 p.m. each Tuesday and for the months of July and August, the market will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

What’s available today and Friday? Let’s start with cucumbers.

Perfect for snacking, adding to a summer salad or for making homemade pickles. Continue reading for an overnight Ranch Dill Pickle recipe.

Pick up green beans, squash, onions, cucumbers, quail and duck eggs, snap peas, peppers and other fresh vegetables. Make sure to stop by Mr. John’s World of Wood and check out all his intricate and high-quality wood-working designs.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.