Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.

Dusty Eugene Hicks, 39, of Morganton, was charged with felony common law/armed robbery and possession of stolen goods along with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear, according to a press release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Also charged was Terry Leon Holland Jr., 35, who was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in prison or jail and misdemeanor resisting arrest and failure to appear on a trespassing charge, the release said.

Charges against the two came after deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 for a stolen vehicle.

The reporting party told deputies Hicks was in possession of the vehicle but did not have permission to operate it and refused to return it to the owner, the release said.

It was only an hour later that detectives with BCSO’s criminal investigations and narcotics division saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle, contacted patrol deputies to confirm warrants had been issued for Hicks and followed the vehicle, the release said.

Detectives followed the vehicle from Enola Road onto Government Drive where they initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Burke County Jail, the release said.

Hicks was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

But Holland, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the vehicle during the investigation and fled in the jail wearing a backpack, according to the release.

Deputies found Holland in the jail trying to bond an inmate out, the release said.

Holland already had outstanding warrants for resisting arrest and failure to appear on a trespassing charge. When deputies searched him, they found he had brought methamphetamine inside the jail with him, adding to the charges against him, the release said.

More methamphetamine was found in the stolen vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Hicks has previous convictions of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods, according to records from the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Holland did not appear to have any convictions in North Carolina.

Hicks was held under a $75,000 secured bond, while Holland was held under a $15,000 secured bond. Hicks is due in court Sept. 21, and Holland is due in court Sept. 22.