MORGANTON — A woman received multiple charges, including driving while impaired and child abuse, after a Tuesday afternoon wreck.

Devondra Deshey Grant, 42, of Nebo, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, driving while impaired, possession of an open container after consuming, failure to secure a passenger under the age of 16 and driving while license revoked for a previous DWI charge, said Lt. W. Lackey with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

The charges came after MDPS officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Mountain View Recreation Center on First Street in Morganton for a wreck, Lackey said.

The responding officer wrote in his report the caller, who was driving one of the vehicles, advised dispatch Grant was intoxicated.

Lackey said responding officers saw a mostly empty bottle of vodka in the passenger seat of the car with a 3-year-old unrestrained in the backseat.

Grant refused a breathalyzer, so officers obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

There was some confusion at the scene when Grant told officers she had two other children who had been in the car and had vanished, Lackey said. She was unable to provide officers with any other details, but the officers were able to determine the other two children were safe with their father.

The Department of Social Services came to the scene and took custody of the 3-year-old, Lackey said.

Grant has three previous convictions of driving while impaired that stemmed from incidents in 2008, 2009 and 2016, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Her bond was set at $10,000 secured. She’s due in court Aug. 18.