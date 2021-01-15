 Skip to main content
Woman charged in fatal shooting of Marion man
Woman charged in fatal shooting of Marion man

  • Updated
17 Robin Daniels Eudy.jpeg

Robin Daniels Eudy

 SUBMITTED

A Mitchell County woman was jailed after the fatal shooting of a Marion man Thursday night.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Robin Daniels Eudy, 43, address listed as Bakersville, with murder.

Eudy is accused of shooting to death her boyfriend, 37-year-old Joshua Brandon Pritchard, address listed as Wildrose Drive in Marion.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to Pritchard’s residence, where they found his lifeless body sitting in a Hyundai sedan.

An investigation revealed that the pair got into a dispute inside the vehicle, at which time Eudy shot Pritchard three times with a handgun.

Eudy is in jail under no bond.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender site showed Eudy had several previous convictions in McDowell, including drug possession, injury to personal property and carrying a concealed weapon.

