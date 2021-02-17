 Skip to main content
WANTED: Women in Nebo Dollar General heist
WANTED: Women in Nebo Dollar General heist

  • Updated
18 suspect.jpeg

One of the suspects

 SUBMITTED

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are hoping someone can identify this woman, caught on camera stealing merchandise from a McDowell store.

An employee of Dollar General, on N.C. 226 South in Nebo, reported on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 10 that two women, including the one pictured here, came into the store, filled bags with merchandise and left without paying.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

