WANTED: Woman believed to have stolen defibrillator training devices

Come on lady, have a heart.

Someone stole two defibrillator training devices and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need to know the identity of the woman caught on camera at the scene of a theft.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Shady Lane resident reported on Saturday, June 19 that someone broke into an RV on her property and stole two simulation automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

This female suspect was caught on camera going through another vehicle at the house.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.