WANTED: Suspects who allegedly tried to steal vehicle

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying these two men, who attempted to steal a vehicle on Thursday, April 29.

A Stacy Hill Road resident reported that day that someone broke into a 2011 Subaru parked on his property and attempted to take the automobile.

The pair was seen in the area by neighbors and was caught on camera.

Anyone with information concerning the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.