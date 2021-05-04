WANTED: Suspect in theft of wood splitter and go-cart in McDowell

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect who is believed to have stolen a go-cart and a wood splitter from Nebo property.

An Old Highway 10 East resident reported on Saturday, May 1 that someone took a red 10-ton Central Machinery hydraulic wood splitter and a blue Trailmaster Blazer 200EX go-cart. Cameras on the property show that the theft occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 28.

Anyone with information concerning the thefts, identity of the suspect or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.