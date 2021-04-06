WANTED: Person who stole Explorer and other property

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help pinpointing who stole an SUV and other items from a Marion home.

A Henry McCall Road resident reported on Monday, March 29 that someone took this 1999 Ford Explorer, as well as a chainsaw, a tool box with tools, a laptop computer and a shotgun, from her property sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 and 8:45 p.m. on March 29.

The Explorer was located Tuesday morning, April 6 in the area where it was stolen. However, none of the other property has been recovered.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspects is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.