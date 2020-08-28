WANTED: Person who broke into storage building on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Rd

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating the suspect who broke into an outbuilding and stole property.
A Marion man reported on Monday, Aug. 17 that someone broke into a storage building on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road and stole tools, vehicle parts and assorted DVDs.
The break-in occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 and 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
