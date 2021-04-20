WANTED: Nickolas Hall, 28, on break-in and theft charges

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a fugitive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nickolas Charles Hall, 28, last known address listed as Tatertown Road in Nebo, is wanted on multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

Hall also has multiple outstanding warrants for traffic violations out of McDowell and Burke counties.

Anyone with information concerning Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.