WANTED: Men who stole gold-dredging equipment in McDowell
WANTED: Men who stole gold-dredging equipment in McDowell

  • Updated
Can you dig it? Not if a couple of crooks steal your equipment.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying suspects who are believed to have stolen gold-dredging equipment.

A Forest City man reported on Tuesday, April 27 that someone removed a gold-dredge motor, a gold-dredge water pump, an air pump, two game cameras, a shovel, a two-ton wench and a homemade heater from property on the Second Broad River off of Polly Spout Road between Thermal City and Lucky Strike Gold Mine.

The theft occurred between 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18 and 10 a.m. on April 27. The suspects were caught on trail cameras at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, identity of the suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

