WANTED: McDowell couple accused of drug charges

Authorities are seeking a couple accused of trafficking in drugs, then going on the run and leaving four children behind.

Wesley Clayton “Clay” Rhom, 32, is wanted on multiple counts of drug trafficking and failed to appear in court for his trial on March 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Megan Monie Rhom, 32, is wanted for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and heroin.

Both fled McDowell County, leaving their four children behind, and are known to possess firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Detective Paul Alkire at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.