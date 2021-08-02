WANTED: Man who stole and used debit card, sheriff says

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to purchase merchandise.

A Spruce Pine woman reported on July 26 that she lost her child support debit card, which was then used at Dollar General in Nebo.

This suspect was caught on camera with the card at the store.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the perpetrator is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.