WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cameras

It was reported on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 20 that the perpetrator pulled up in a black sedan, went to the gated entrance of Grants Mountain Road and removed three cameras from a metal pole.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.