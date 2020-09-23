 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cameras
0 comments
special report top story

WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing cameras

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help identifying a person who was caught on surveillance camera stealing surveillance cameras.

It was reported on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 20 that the perpetrator pulled up in a black sedan, went to the gated entrance of Grants Mountain Road and removed three cameras from a metal pole.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics