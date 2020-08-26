WANTED: Man believed to be part of credit card scam

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need help identifying a man believed to be part of a credit card scam.
Several residents in Marion have reported their mail being stolen, and some have even stated that the culprits tried to open credit card accounts in their names.
This man is one of the suspects, but authorities don’t know who he is.
Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.