WANTED: Larry Dean Rose for questioning about thefts

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are in search of Larry Dean Rose, 45, who is wanted for questioning in two separate theft cases.
On Thursday, June 4, a resident of Harmony Grove Road in Nebo reported that someone removed two water tanks and a shotgun from his property.
Then, on Tuesday, June 16, another Harmony Grove Road resident reported that someone stole a firearm, money, jewelry, collectibles and household goods from his home.
Rose is a person of interest in both crimes.
Anyone with information concerning Rose’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward
