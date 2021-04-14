WANTED: Jeremy Parker, 42, for trafficking drugs and fleeing

Authorities are searching for an alleged drug dealer, according to a news release.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremy Wayne Parker, 42, address listed as Choctaw Drive in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and providing fictitious information to an officer.

Parker is on the run, and deputies need the public’s help locating him.

Watson also charged Haley Evon Helms, 29, address listed as Hoyle Street in Marion, with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

At 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, Watson stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Big Bear Boulevard and Parker Padgett Road in Old Fort for multiple traffic violations. Parker was driving, and Helms was in the passenger seat.

Watson smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the automobile, and a subsequent search turned up methamphetamine, pills and drug paraphernalia.