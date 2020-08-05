You have permission to edit this article.
WANTED: Info on theft from home on Sadie Dr in Nebo
WANTED: Info on theft from home on Sadie Dr in Nebo

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need help locating property stolen from a Nebo residence.

A homeowner on Sadie Drive reported that someone took a license plate, a riding lawn mower, an impact driver, a tiller, a generator, a Bluetooth transmitter and a chainsaw from her home sometime between 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 and 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

