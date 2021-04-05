WANTED: Identity of heavy machinery battery thief

The man broke into a building at My County Metal on Memorial Park Road in Marion sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, stole a battery from a crane and caused damage to a lock and a floodlight.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.