 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WANTED: Identity of heavy machinery battery thief
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

WANTED: Identity of heavy machinery battery thief

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators hope someone from the public can identify this suspect.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man broke into a building at My County Metal on Memorial Park Road in Marion sometime between 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, and 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, stole a battery from a crane and caused damage to a lock and a floodlight.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics