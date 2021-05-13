WANTED: Heather Taylor, 39, on drug charges

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Heather Taylor’s Westwood Chateau Drive home on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 5.

Anyone with information concerning Heather Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Chris Taylor at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.