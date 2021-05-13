 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WANTED: Heather Taylor, 39, on drug charges
0 comments
editor's pick top story

WANTED: Heather Taylor, 39, on drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating a wanted McDowell woman.

Heather Nicole Taylor, 39, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Heather Taylor’s Westwood Chateau Drive home on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 5.

Authorities seized methamphetamine and pills.

Anyone with information concerning Heather Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Chris Taylor at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

14 Heather Taylor.jpeg

Heather Taylor
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Students hold private prom amid pandemic

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics