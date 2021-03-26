 Skip to main content
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Barry "B.J." Sanders in theft case
WANTED FOR QUESTIONING: Barry "B.J." Sanders in theft case

28 Barry Lee B.J. Sanders Jr..jpeg

Barry Lee "B.J." Sanders Jr.

 SUBMITTED

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a person of interest in a theft case.

A Nebo woman reported on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that someone broke into her home and stole money.

Barry Lee “B.J.” Sanders Jr., 37, is wanted for questioning in the case.

Sanders is a white male who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Sanders’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

