WANTED: Driver of truck in area of Old Fort break-ins

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for this truck and its driver, caught on camera in the area of two residential break-ins.

An Old Fort man reported that someone broke into a house on Golf Course Road twice – once in late January and again on Sunday, Feb. 7 – and stole cameras, currency, a router, a guitar, a chainsaw and various other tools.

This suspect truck is reportedly being driven by a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes, suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.