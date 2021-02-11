 Skip to main content
WANTED: Driver of truck in area of Old Fort break-ins
WANTED: Driver of truck in area of Old Fort break-ins

12 suspect truck.jpeg

Have you seen this truck?

 SUBMITTED

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for this truck and its driver, caught on camera in the area of two residential break-ins.

An Old Fort man reported that someone broke into a house on Golf Course Road twice – once in late January and again on Sunday, Feb. 7 – and stole cameras, currency, a router, a guitar, a chainsaw and various other tools.

This suspect truck is reportedly being driven by a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes, suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

