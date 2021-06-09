 Skip to main content
WANTED: Do you know who stole a safe? There's a reward.
WANTED: Do you know who stole a safe? There's a reward.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators still need help identifying the suspect who broke into a store last year and stole a safe.

At 3:16 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, deputies responded to an alarm call at Riverside convenience store, on U.S. 70 West, where wiring and two doors had been damaged and a safe with an undisclosed amount of money was missing.

The suspect was caught on camera at the store. The perpetrator was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black mask covering his face and, possibly, red shoes.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

