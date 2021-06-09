 Skip to main content
WANTED: Deputies currently searching for Cody McKinney in Nix Creek area. He may be armed
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for 26-year-old Cody Lee McKinney, who is wanted for questioning in regards to a disturbance with gunshots fired.

He was last seen leaving the area of Nix Creek and Timber roads on foot.

He is wearing a white T-shirt and could be armed.

Residents should be cautious and alert.

Call 911 or 652-4000 if you see McKinney.

10 Cody Lee McKinney.jpeg

McKinney
