WANTED: Deputies currently searching for Cody McKinney in Nix Creek area. He may be armed

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies were searching Wednesday afternoon for 26-year-old Cody Lee McKinney, who is wanted for questioning in regards to a disturbance with gunshots fired.
He was last seen leaving the area of Nix Creek and Timber roads on foot.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He is wearing a white T-shirt and could be armed.
Residents should be cautious and alert.
Call 911 or 652-4000 if you see McKinney.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.