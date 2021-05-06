WANTED: David Carver, 25, for break-ins and thefts

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for a break-in and theft suspect.

David Carver, 25, last-known address listed as Davistown Church Road in Old Fort, is wanted on three counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering and one count of second-degree burglary.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carver is accused of breaking into an Old Fort man’s Davistown Road residence three times from April 3-9 and stealing tools, hunting gear and house paint.

Anyone with information concerning Carver’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender search, Carver has numerous previous convictions for breaking and entering, larceny and other offenses.