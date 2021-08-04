WANTED: Check theft suspects caught on camera

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help identifying suspects in a check theft case.

A Shelby woman reported on Monday, May 24 that someone stole a business check from her, and this man tried to deposit it at the State Employees’ Credit Union in Marion. He also tried twice to withdraw money from ATMs.

Deputies need to know the identity of the man pictured , as well as the identities of the people in the truck behind him.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Deputy Robert Watson at 652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.