UPDATED: 'Horrific assault' at McDowell assisted-living facility leads to attempted murder charge

An attack at an assisted living center in McDowell left one resident with severe head injuries and her alleged attacker jailed on an attempted first-degree murder charge, authorities said in news release on Thursday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 40-year-old Jacob Douglas Carpenter of Shelby with attempted first-degree murder. A magistrate set bond at $400,000.

The victim, who was not identified, remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to Thursday afternoon update.

On July 10, deputies and detectives responded to an assault call at Cedarbrook Residential, an assisted living facility in Nebo at around 9 p.m.

A female resident was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville with severe head injuries. An investigation by detectives uncovered video evidence of the assault, according to the news release.

“This was a senseless and horrific assault. I am proud of Detective Brown and our team for their hard work in this matter,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

Carpenter’s only previous conviction was for communicating threats in 2011, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Cedarbrook is on Pinnacle Church Road and has an 80-bed capacity, according to N.C. records. It is rated three stars by the state. A majority of similar facilities in McDowell are four stars.

The star rating program became effective Jan. 1, 2009. The program is administered by the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation (DHSR), Adult Care Licensure Section.

The star rating program is designed to be used as a tool to assist consumers in making informed decisions regarding care options for themselves or a loved one. The star rating program provides consumers with information based on facility inspections by DHSR.