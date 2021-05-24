 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Missing McDowell woman found safe
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

UPDATE: Missing McDowell woman found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
25 Mary Ann Wilcox.jpeg

Mary Ann Wilcox

 SUBMITTED

UPDATE: Mary Ann Beddingfield Wilcox has been found and she is safe.

***

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of a missing Marion woman.

Mary Ann Beddingfield Wilcox, 65, was last seen at her residence on Bambi Drive on Monday, May 17.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Wilcox’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 2 million Ohioans seek vaccine lottery prize

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics