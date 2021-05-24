UPDATE: Missing McDowell woman found safe

UPDATE: Mary Ann Beddingfield Wilcox has been found and she is safe.

***

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of a missing Marion woman.

Mary Ann Beddingfield Wilcox, 65, was last seen at her residence on Bambi Drive on Monday, May 17.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Wilcox’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.