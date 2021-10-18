UPDATE: McDowell authorities locate wanted man

Update: Monday, 2:23 p.m.: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Vance has been located.

Authorities are looking for help in locating a wanted man.

Cody Vance, 35, of Marion, whose last known address was on Jacktown Road, is wanted for felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and felony probation violation.

Vance in also wanted for questioning in connection with numerous theft and breaking and entering incidents in the U.S. 70 West/Pleasant Gardens community between Oct. 15-17.

Vance is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a Marion man’s residence near U.S.70 West in Marion on Friday, Oct. 15.

He is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Vance's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000. Anyone can also submit a tip on the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office App and remain anonymous.