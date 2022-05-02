UPDATE: Jury convicts Marion man of first-degree murder

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a recent statement from the victim's brother.

A Marion man was convicted of a 2018 murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a Monday news release.

On April 22, 2022, a jury convicted 51-year-old Walter Sidney Mitchell of Marion of first-degree murder in McDowell County Superior Court.

In July 2018, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Mitchell in the death of Matthew Glenn Pressley, 36, of Nebo.

According to previous stories in The McDowell News, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 deputies and investigators responded to a Walnut Grove Road residence to assist with a medical call. When they arrived, they found Pressley inside the house dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies later said the person who called 911 had given someone a ride and was not in the area. No murder weapon was found at the scene

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, Mitchell and Pressley were roommates, and detectives received information during their investigation that Mitchell was involved in the killing.

After the incident, Mitchell was on the run from investigators for almost a day before he was apprehended by McDowell County sheriff’s deputies and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation agents at a residence on Muddy Creek Road in Nebo and charged with murder. He was not armed.

A search of Mitchell’s criminal record revealed he had spent much of his adult life behind bars or in trouble with the law. In 2004, Mitchell, who was 32 at the time, was convicted of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to nine to 12 ½ years in prison.

In this case, Mitchell and 24-year-old Joshua Chad Hensley became acquainted while serving time together and reunited after they were released. Together, they stabbed 34-year-old Gregory Dan Arnold of Youngsville at least 50 times and dumped him inside the Rutherford County line. Hensley was sentenced to 34 ½ to 43 years in prison.

In 2019, Matthew Pressley’s brother, Daniel Pressley, told The McDowell News that his sibling had suffered a series of personal tragedies and had fallen in with a bad crowd that was taking advantage of him.

“The next thing I know, I get a call from the SBI saying that my brother was dead. They didn’t even come to my house until I asked them to,” said Daniel.

He said detectives told him that a girl had gotten a ride to Matthew’s house and when she arrived, she walked inside and started screaming, and called 911. Daniel said he went to the house, and what he saw looked like a massacre.

“It’s a hell you don’t want to know. It looks like he was shot outside because there is blood all over the side of the house. He was found on the couch,” said Daniel in 2019. “There were groceries on the counter with six hamburgers grilled up so there had to be more people in there. They beat him and they shot him like a damn dog.”

Assistant District Attorney Kent Brown prosecuted the case in April on behalf of the state that resulted in the guilty verdict and life sentence.

“This was another great collaborative effort between agencies for a successful prosecution," McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said on Monday. "I want to thank our detectives that worked diligently on this case along with members of the NC State Bureau of Investigation. I also want to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their guidance, assistance and successful prosecution of this case."

This week in a statement to The McDowell News, Daniel Pressley thanked the jury, the DA's office, Sheriff's Office and his friends for supporting him through what he called "a true nightmare." He said Mitchell was "back in prison where he should've stayed in the first place...no one's family will have to suffer by his hands ever again..."