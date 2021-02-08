UPDATE: Cody Brown of Marion in custody

Tuesday, Feb. 9 update: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Cody Brown was taken into custody.

***

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect who shot a man on Owl Hollow Road on Sunday night.

Cody Thomas Brown, 25, last known address of Hitt Park Drive in Marion, is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to Owl Hollow Road and found a 29-year-old man in the yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as Brown and said he shot the victim then fled in his vehicle. It is believed Brown is driving a blue 2013 four-door Ford Focus with N.C. tag FDV-3259.

Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender site did not turn up any previous convictions for Brown.