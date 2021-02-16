 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Marion suspects charged following traffic stop
0 comments
editor's pick

Two Marion suspects charged following traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Cody Allen Ivers, address listed as Deer Hound Drive in Marion, and 32-year-old Robert Hezekiah Patton, address listed as Stacy Hill Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Watson stopped a Kia Optima on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo due to both registered owners having suspended licenses. Watson found Ivers driving and Patton in the passenger seat.

The deputy searched Ivers’s person and found methamphetamine and a pair of brass knuckles.

A search of the vehicle turned up more methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and U.S. currency.

A court official set Ivers and Patton’s bonds to $15,000 each.

+1 
Cody Allen Ivers.jpg

Cody Allen Ivers
+1 
Robert Hezekiah Patton.jpg

Robert Hezekiah Patton
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden's first Mideast call to be Netanyahu

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics