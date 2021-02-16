Two Marion suspects charged following traffic stop

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Cody Allen Ivers, address listed as Deer Hound Drive in Marion, and 32-year-old Robert Hezekiah Patton, address listed as Stacy Hill Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Watson stopped a Kia Optima on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo due to both registered owners having suspended licenses. Watson found Ivers driving and Patton in the passenger seat.

The deputy searched Ivers’s person and found methamphetamine and a pair of brass knuckles.

A search of the vehicle turned up more methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun and U.S. currency.

A court official set Ivers and Patton’s bonds to $15,000 each.