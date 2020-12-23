 Skip to main content
Two Marion residents charged with heroin trafficking
  • Updated
Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffany Dawn Milam, 30, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion, with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Detective Travis Maltba of the Marion Police Department charged Jacob Ballard Hensley, 28, address listed as Fifth Street EM in Marion, with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department aided state probation and parole officers with a search of Hensley’s residence.

Milam and Hensley were at the house. Both suspects are on probation and subject to warrantless search.

Authorities found 70 grams of heroin and a 9mm handgun.

A court official set Milam’s bond to $150,000 and Hensley’s bond to $200,000.

Jacob Ballard Hensley
Tiffany Dawn Milam
