Two arrested after traffic stop by McDowell deputy

Two people wanted on outstanding warrants face additional charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Alvin Lee Sisk III, 33, address listed as Yancey Street in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Watson also charged Gwendolyn Elaine Thompson, 37, address listed as Ridge Road in Marion, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

At 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, Watson was patrolling on U.S. 221 South and stopped a Honda Pilot for traffic violations. He found Sisk driving and Thompson in the front passenger seat and learned that both had outstanding warrants.

A subsequent search of the vehicle and suspects revealed four Oxycodone pills in Thompson’s purse and 6.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of marijuana and nine various pills belonging to Sisk.

A court official set Sisk’s bond to $8,100 for new and outstanding charges and Thompson’s bond to $50,000 for new and outstanding charges.