Traffic stop leads to charges against Old Fort woman

An Old Fort woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tina Marie Bielski, 39, address listed as Youngs Ridge Road in Old Fort, with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Deputies stopped Bielski’s vehicle on the night of Wednesday, April 21 due to multiple traffic violations.
A subsequent search of Bielski and the car turned up methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana, pills and paraphernalia.
A court official set a $3,000 bond.