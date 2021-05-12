 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to charges against Old Fort woman
13 Tina Marie Bielski.jpeg

Tina Marie Bielski

 SUBMITTED

An Old Fort woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tina Marie Bielski, 39, address listed as Youngs Ridge Road in Old Fort, with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than ½ ounce marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Deputies stopped Bielski’s vehicle on the night of Wednesday, April 21 due to multiple traffic violations.

A subsequent search of Bielski and the car turned up methamphetamine, THC wax, marijuana, pills and paraphernalia.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.

Tags

