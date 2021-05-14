 Skip to main content
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Marion man
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Marion man

William Ray Riddle

A Marion man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Friday.

Deputy Adam Burnette of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged William Ray Riddle, 57, address listed as California Avenue in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and expired registration card or tag.

Deputies stopped Riddle’s Ford F-150 truck on Hankins Road at 8:49 p.m. on Thursday, April 22 for traffic violations.

After smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, deputies searched the suspect and truck and located methamphetamine and marijuana.

A court official set a $21,000 bond.

