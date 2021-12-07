Three face drug charges after search of Nebo home

Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged the following individuals after a search of a Nebo home in November:
Cody Lee McKinney, 27, was charged with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (PWIMSD) a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to keep a controlled substance, PWIMSD a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $400,000 secured bond.
Sandra McKinney Hollifield, 46, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, PWIMSD a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. She was held on a $405,000 secured bond.
John Lee Anstead, 32, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $50,000 secured bond.
On Nov. 18, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on McKinney’s Nebo address where they seized trafficking amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and several firearms, according to a news release.