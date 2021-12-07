 Skip to main content
Three face drug charges after search of Nebo home
Three face drug charges after search of Nebo home

Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.

120821-mmn-arrest-Cody Lee McKinney.jpg

Cody Lee McKinney

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies charged the following individuals after a search of a Nebo home in November:

Cody Lee McKinney, 27, was charged with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (PWIMSD) a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling to keep a controlled substance, PWIMSD a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $400,000 secured bond.

120821-mmn-arrest-Sandra McKinney Hollifield.jpg

Sandra McKinney Hollifield

Sandra McKinney Hollifield, 46, was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, PWIMSD a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. She was held on a $405,000 secured bond.

120821-mmn-arrest-John Lee Anstead.jpg

John Lee Anstead

John Lee Anstead, 32, was charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $50,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 18, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on McKinney’s Nebo address where they seized trafficking amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and several firearms, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Marion Police Department, N.C. State Bureau of Investigations and ATF.

“Very proud of the time and effort placed into this investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and our partnering agencies,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan.

