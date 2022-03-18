Three charged in McDowell following drug raid

Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit charged 54-year-old Archie Wayne Russell of Marion with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $451,000 secured bond.

Detectives also charged 49-year-old Larry Jay Hawkins of Asheville with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $450,000 secured bond.

26-year-old Tyler Perry Laughter of Asheville was also charged with felonious possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $25,000 secured bond.

The trio were charged after detectives executed a search warrant on the residence of Russell on Friday, March 11.