Three charged in McDowell following drug raid

Three people face charges after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and cash, authorities said on Friday.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit charged 54-year-old Archie Wayne Russell of Marion with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $451,000 secured bond.
Detectives also charged 49-year-old Larry Jay Hawkins of Asheville with felonious trafficking in methamphetamine, felonious maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance and felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $450,000 secured bond.
26-year-old Tyler Perry Laughter of Asheville was also charged with felonious possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was held on a $25,000 secured bond.
The trio were charged after detectives executed a search warrant on the residence of Russell on Friday, March 11.
Detectives seized numerous firearms, approximately 1 and ½ pounds of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash. Additional charges are pending. Agents with the NC State Bureau of Investigations, DEA, ATF and officers with the Marion Police Department assisted in the investigation.
“I am proud of the collaboration between law enforcement agencies in McDowell County. Local, State and Federal agencies working together to disrupt local drug trafficking for positive impacts within McDowell County,” stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “We will always accomplish much more and have a greater impact working together than by ourselves.”